Tyler Perry talks new film 'A Jazzman's Blues' NPR's Michel Martin speaks with filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry about his new movie, A Jazzman's Blues.

Movie Interviews Tyler Perry talks new film 'A Jazzman's Blues' Tyler Perry talks new film 'A Jazzman's Blues' Listen · 7:00 7:00 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry about his new movie, A Jazzman's Blues. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor