Puerto Rico was still recovering from Maria when Fiona hit. Now, many fear the long road ahead After Maria hit Puerto Rico 5 years ago, recovery has been slow and uneven. Now, after Fiona, there's even more worry about the prospect of full recovery from these hurricanes.

