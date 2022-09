What to expect from this week's January 6 hearing NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Rep. Zoe Lofgren, Democrat of California, about this week's Jan. 6 hearing. It's the committee's first since July.

National What to expect from this week's January 6 hearing What to expect from this week's January 6 hearing Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Rep. Zoe Lofgren, Democrat of California, about this week's Jan. 6 hearing. It's the committee's first since July. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor