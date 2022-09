A massive storm destroyed fishing boats in Alaska, leading to fears of food insecurity A massive storm battered more than 1,000 miles of coastline in western Alaska last weekend. In the village of Chevak, fishing boats have been destroyed - leading to worries about food insecurity.

