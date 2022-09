Immigration is a divisive issue, but most Americans agree on certain points Many people believe that some groups of immigrants — like essential workers and those brought to the U.S. as children — should have a pathway to citizenship.

National Immigration is a divisive issue, but most Americans agree on certain points Immigration is a divisive issue, but most Americans agree on certain points Listen · 5:33 5:33 Many people believe that some groups of immigrants — like essential workers and those brought to the U.S. as children — should have a pathway to citizenship. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor