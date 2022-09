How the use of minority rule is not limited to any one political party We've heard examples of how Republicans have wielded disproportionate power compared to their share of the vote. But what about the Democrats?

Politics How the use of minority rule is not limited to any one political party How the use of minority rule is not limited to any one political party Listen · 4:55 4:55 We've heard examples of how Republicans have wielded disproportionate power compared to their share of the vote. But what about the Democrats? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor