What it takes for a representative democracy to address political minority rule NPR's Michel Martin talks with professor Corey Robin about how minority rule works within institutions and if there are any possible solutions.

Politics What it takes for a representative democracy to address political minority rule What it takes for a representative democracy to address political minority rule Listen · 4:04 4:04 NPR's Michel Martin talks with professor Corey Robin about how minority rule works within institutions and if there are any possible solutions. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor