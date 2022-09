Italy will soon be led by the most far-right government it's had since Mussolini Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy emerge as the single largest party. Her coalition will be able to form the next government, and Meloni is expected to become Italy's first female prime minister.

Europe Italy will soon be led by the most far-right government it's had since Mussolini Italy will soon be led by the most far-right government it's had since Mussolini Listen · 3:45 3:45 Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy emerge as the single largest party. Her coalition will be able to form the next government, and Meloni is expected to become Italy's first female prime minister. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor