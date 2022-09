On little strips of land, Kenyans grow everything from roses to azaleas to gardenias As he moves on from Africa to take up his next posting in Mexico, NPR's Eyder Peralta has one last love letter to a favorite part of Nairobi, Kenya: roadside plant nurseries.

Africa On little strips of land, Kenyans grow everything from roses to azaleas to gardenias On little strips of land, Kenyans grow everything from roses to azaleas to gardenias Listen · 3:53 3:53 As he moves on from Africa to take up his next posting in Mexico, NPR's Eyder Peralta has one last love letter to a favorite part of Nairobi, Kenya: roadside plant nurseries. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor