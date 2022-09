Historic racism creates barriers to beach access in towns across the country Residents-only policies at many of the nation's town-owned beaches mean low-income people and people of color have less access to the shore.

National Historic racism creates barriers to beach access in towns across the country Historic racism creates barriers to beach access in towns across the country Listen · 4:18 4:18 Residents-only policies at many of the nation's town-owned beaches mean low-income people and people of color have less access to the shore. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor