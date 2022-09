NASA plans to hit an asteroid with a spacecraft to change its course NASA is getting ready to give an asteroid a little push, in a test intended to ready Earth's defenses against a potential asteroid approach.

Space NASA plans to hit an asteroid with a spacecraft to change its course NASA plans to hit an asteroid with a spacecraft to change its course Listen · 3:52 3:52 NASA is getting ready to give an asteroid a little push, in a test intended to ready Earth's defenses against a potential asteroid approach. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor