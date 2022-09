Kwame Alexander's new book about slavery is 'Door of No Return' NPR's Rachel Martin speaks to Morning Edition's poet-in-resident Kwame Alexander about his new Young Adult book: The Door of No Return.

Author Interviews Kwame Alexander's new book about slavery is 'Door of No Return' Kwame Alexander's new book about slavery is 'Door of No Return' Listen · 7:05 7:05 NPR's Rachel Martin speaks to Morning Edition's poet-in-resident Kwame Alexander about his new Young Adult book: The Door of No Return. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor