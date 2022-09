After Russia orders a partial mobilization, young men flee the country Military-age men continue to flee Russia after President Putin ordered the country's first mobilization since WWII. Many are arriving in Istanbul, where they can travel without a visa.

Europe After Russia orders a partial mobilization, young men flee the country After Russia orders a partial mobilization, young men flee the country Listen · 3:43 3:43 Military-age men continue to flee Russia after President Putin ordered the country's first mobilization since WWII. Many are arriving in Istanbul, where they can travel without a visa. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor