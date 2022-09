What meaningful action could the United Nations take to help Ukraine? As the U.N. General Assembly comes to a close, NPR's Leila Fadel asks Yale law professor Oona Hathaway how nations can unite in responding to Russia for its war against Ukraine.

Europe What meaningful action could the United Nations take to help Ukraine? What meaningful action could the United Nations take to help Ukraine? Listen · 4:27 4:27 As the U.N. General Assembly comes to a close, NPR's Leila Fadel asks Yale law professor Oona Hathaway how nations can unite in responding to Russia for its war against Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor