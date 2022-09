Warmer water is helping the the Atlantic Hurricane season heat up Nova Scotia is reeling from the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. Cuba and the Florida panhandle are preparing for Tropical Storm Ian, which is set to hit this week.

