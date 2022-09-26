Rihanna will perform in the Super Bowl halftime show in February

Rihanna is one of the best-selling female artists of all time with over 250 million records sold worldwide. She turned down the opportunity to perform in 2019 to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Rihanna will perform in the Super Bowl halftime show in February. She's one of the bestselling female artists of all time and a billionaire, with over 250 million records sold worldwide. She turned down the chance to perform in 2019 to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. Rihanna hasn't released an album since 2016 and hasn't performed publicly since 2018. She is now ready to take center stage. It's MORNING EDITION.

