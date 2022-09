Rihanna will perform in the Super Bowl halftime show in February Rihanna is one of the best-selling female artists of all time with over 250 million records sold worldwide. She turned down the opportunity to perform in 2019 to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

Music News Rihanna will perform in the Super Bowl halftime show in February Rihanna will perform in the Super Bowl halftime show in February Listen · 0:28 0:28 Rihanna is one of the best-selling female artists of all time with over 250 million records sold worldwide. She turned down the opportunity to perform in 2019 to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor