Library of Congress acquires Jim Metzner's sound of the planet Jim Metzner's life work has been to document the sounds of the globe. Now, his archives have been acquired by the Library of Congress.

World Library of Congress acquires Jim Metzner's sound of the planet Library of Congress acquires Jim Metzner's sound of the planet Listen · 3:43 3:43 Jim Metzner's life work has been to document the sounds of the globe. Now, his archives have been acquired by the Library of Congress. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor