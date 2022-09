96-year-old weather observer retires after measuring rainfall for more than 5 decades For more than 50 years, Dorothy Stebbins has been a Volunteer Weather Watcher, measuring rainfall in Ohio for the flood control district. Now the 96-year-old is turning her duties over to her son.

