El Salvador's president has taken over the government and installed martial law El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele has struck fear into the hearts of human rights activists in the country by installing martial law and imprisoning over 50,000 people.

Latin America El Salvador's president has taken over the government and installed martial law El Salvador's president has taken over the government and installed martial law Listen · 4:22 4:22 El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele has struck fear into the hearts of human rights activists in the country by installing martial law and imprisoning over 50,000 people. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor