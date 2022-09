Putin's moves to escalate the war in Ukraine has sparked panic and protests in Russia NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Andrei Soldatov and Irina Borogan, two of Russia's most prominent investigative journalists, about Putin's moves to escalate in Ukraine and dissent within Russia.

World Putin's moves to escalate the war in Ukraine has sparked panic and protests in Russia Putin's moves to escalate the war in Ukraine has sparked panic and protests in Russia Listen · 7:30 7:30 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Andrei Soldatov and Irina Borogan, two of Russia's most prominent investigative journalists, about Putin's moves to escalate in Ukraine and dissent within Russia. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor