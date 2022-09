Flooding, wind damage and power outages are among Tampa Mayor's hurricane concerns NPR's Juana Summers talks with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor about how her city is preparing for Hurricane Ian.

Weather Flooding, wind damage and power outages are among Tampa Mayor's hurricane concerns Flooding, wind damage and power outages are among Tampa Mayor's hurricane concerns Listen · 4:53 4:53 NPR's Juana Summers talks with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor about how her city is preparing for Hurricane Ian. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor