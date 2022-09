This education program gives incarcerated women a better chance at life beyond prison Higher education programs in prison help keep people from returning after being released. Most college programs are at men's prisons. At one facility in central Illinois, the focus is on women.

Education This education program gives incarcerated women a better chance at life beyond prison Higher education programs in prison help keep people from returning after being released. Most college programs are at men's prisons. At one facility in central Illinois, the focus is on women.