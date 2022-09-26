The U.S. Doubles Down On Online Gambling

Looking for action but want to avoid a casino? In the age of the internet, gambling online from the comfort of your home, hotel room, or wherever you may be is easy. But not everyone thinks it should be.

In California, two initiatives concerning online gambling regulations are set to be the most expensive ballot campaign in U.S. history. The measures would make sports betting in the state legal both in person and online.

Currently, the U.S. is a patchwork of regulations when it comes to online gambling. One gray area that's grown in the past several years is the popular online streaming platform Twitch. Gambling content on the platform has received a lot of attention recently. Last week, Twitch responded with a partial gambling ban.

What does the future of betting online look like?

Joining us for the conversation is the San Francisco Chronicle's Joe Garofoli, UCLA's Dr. Timothy Fong, University of New Hampshire's Daniel Wallach, and Bloomberg News' Cecilia d'Anastasio.

