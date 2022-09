#2278: Repossessed or Just Possessed? : The Best of Car Talk Liz has a practically brand new car that won't go into gear sometimes. When it does, she hears a gut wrenching clunk. The dealership is scratching it's collective head and various other body parts and Liz is wondering if the primary problem is that her car is possessed. Or, does the fact that it was also repossessed before she owned it mean something here? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2278: Repossessed or Just Possessed? #2278: Repossessed or Just Possessed? Listen · 33:24 33:24 Liz has a practically brand new car that won't go into gear sometimes. When it does, she hears a gut wrenching clunk. The dealership is scratching it's collective head and various other body parts and Liz is wondering if the primary problem is that her car is possessed. Or, does the fact that it was also repossessed before she owned it mean something here? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor