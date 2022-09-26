Accessibility links
What's Happening To The Migrants Being Bussed North? : 1A Thousands of migrants have been bussed to northern cities from Texas, Arizona, and Florida. Republican governors say blue states should share in the responsibility of taking care of the record number of migrants coming over the border.

Sue Kenney-Pfalzer, is an immigration attorney who was looking for a way to help migrants in Washington, D.C. She provided a room in her home for a family before her move to San Diego.

We hear from Sue and the family she housed and talk to immigration experts experts about the situation at large.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.

1A

What's Happening To The Migrants Being Bussed North?

What's Happening To The Migrants Being Bussed North?

Listen · 33:16
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1125217441/1125219833" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Moussa, Salimata and their baby Ibrahim crossed into Texas to seek asylum before being bussed to Washington, D.C. Sue Kenney-Pfalzer hide caption

toggle caption
Sue Kenney-Pfalzer

Moussa, Salimata and their baby Ibrahim crossed into Texas to seek asylum before being bussed to Washington, D.C.

Sue Kenney-Pfalzer

Thousands of migrants have been bussed to northern cities from Texas, Arizona, and Florida. Republican governors say blue states should share in the responsibility of taking care of the record number of migrants coming over the border.

Salimata, her husband Moussa, and their baby son, Ibrahim, fled violence in their home country of Ivory Coast. They arrived in Texas this year, seeking asylum in the United States. After a day at a shelter, they were put on a bus and dropped off in Washington, D.C.

After Salimata and her family got off the bus in D.C., they found a home with Sue Kenney-Pfalzer, an immigration attorney looking for a way to help. They spent nearly three months living together before Sue had to move to California for work. Now, Salimata's family is living in a New York City homeless shelter.

"Asylum seekers coming from the border are human beings that just need help," Sue told us.

We talk to Salimata and Sue and then turn to a panel of experts on immigration to talk about the situation at large.

CNN's Priscilla Alvarez, SAMU First Response's Tatiana Laborde, American Immigration Council Aaron Reichlin-Melnick join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.