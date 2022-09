Moscow contends with violence over its plan to enlist reservists to fight in Ukraine While waging the fight in Ukraine, Moscow confronts protests over its call-up of military reservists, an attack on a recruiting office and other incidents that include a deadly school shooting.

While waging the fight in Ukraine, Moscow confronts protests over its call-up of military reservists, an attack on a recruiting office and other incidents that include a deadly school shooting.