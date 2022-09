25 years later, looking back on the accomplishments of the Mars Pathfinder More than two decades ago a small probe carrying an even smaller rover landed on Mars. Pathfinder and the Sojourner rover paved the way for sophisticated robotic explorers that have landed since 1997.

