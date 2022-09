In the latest Jan. 6 case, Oath Keepers go on trial for seditious conspiracy The founder of the far-right Oath Keepers antigovernment group, Stewart Rhodes, and four others go on trial Tuesday on charges of seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Law In the latest Jan. 6 case, Oath Keepers go on trial for seditious conspiracy In the latest Jan. 6 case, Oath Keepers go on trial for seditious conspiracy Audio will be available later today. The founder of the far-right Oath Keepers antigovernment group, Stewart Rhodes, and four others go on trial Tuesday on charges of seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor