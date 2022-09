For the 1st time in a century, St. Petersburg could get a direct hit from a hurricane Hurricane Ian is on a track to strike Florida as a Category 4 as early as Wednesday. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Ken Welch, mayor of St. Petersburg, about his city being in the likely path of Ian.

Weather For the 1st time in a century, St. Petersburg could get a direct hit from a hurricane For the 1st time in a century, St. Petersburg could get a direct hit from a hurricane Audio will be available later today. Hurricane Ian is on a track to strike Florida as a Category 4 as early as Wednesday. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Ken Welch, mayor of St. Petersburg, about his city being in the likely path of Ian. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor