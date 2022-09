A far-right group with neo-fascist roots wins big in Italy's election NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Max Bergmann of the Center for Strategic and International Studies about far-right victories in Italy's election, and the rise of far-right political parties in Europe.

Europe A far-right group with neo-fascist roots wins big in Italy's election A far-right group with neo-fascist roots wins big in Italy's election Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Max Bergmann of the Center for Strategic and International Studies about far-right victories in Italy's election, and the rise of far-right political parties in Europe. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor