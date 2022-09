Protesters in Mexico City demand to know what happened to 43 college students Ongoing demonstrations in Mexico are marking the anniversary of the massacre in 2014 that resulted in the murders and disappearances of 43 students from a college in a rural south-western state.

Latin America Protesters in Mexico City demand to know what happened to 43 college students Protesters in Mexico City demand to know what happened to 43 college students Audio will be available later today. Ongoing demonstrations in Mexico are marking the anniversary of the massacre in 2014 that resulted in the murders and disappearances of 43 students from a college in a rural south-western state. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor