A grand jury in Georgia is expected to hear from ex-Trump official Meadows Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is set to testify Tuesday before a grand jury in Fulton County regarding efforts to try to overturn the state's 2020 election.

A grand jury in Georgia is expected to hear from ex-Trump official Meadows A grand jury in Georgia is expected to hear from ex-Trump official Meadows Audio will be available later today. Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is set to testify Tuesday before a grand jury in Fulton County regarding efforts to try to overturn the state's 2020 election. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor