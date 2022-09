Amid climate change, water managers see promise in recycled wastewater Las Vegas is prepared to pay Southern California $750 million to drink water recycled from sewage. It's because of the southwestern megadrought.

National Amid climate change, water managers see promise in recycled wastewater Amid climate change, water managers see promise in recycled wastewater Audio will be available later today. Las Vegas is prepared to pay Southern California $750 million to drink water recycled from sewage. It's because of the southwestern megadrought. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor