The Best of Car Talk #2279: Helen's Wholly Moldy Rollers #2279: Helen's Wholly Moldy Rollers Listen · 36:41 36:41 Mold problems are a regular feature on Car Talk. Moldy seats and carpeting, mold in the vents and the mold in Tommy's beard are the top three on the Click and Clack mold 'sporecard'. But Helen has a new fungi for us. Find out what and where on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.