Accessibility links
Rosalía talks 'Motomami' with Alt.Latino : It's Been a Minute Today we have a special drop from our friends at NPR's Alt.Latino! The show just welcomed Anamaria Sayre as a new co-host alongside Felix Contreras. In this conversation, Anamaria chats with Spanish musician Rosalía about her recent album Motomami, how she uses the album to play in different genres, and why she embraces change.

You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at ibam@npr.org.

It's Been a Minute

Presenting Alt.Latino: Rosalía on what makes a 'Motomami'

Presenting Alt.Latino: Rosalía on what makes a 'Motomami'

Listen · 29:57
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1125403713/1125579752" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Spanish singer Rosalia performs during her Motomami World Tour in Bogota. Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images

Spanish singer Rosalia performs during her Motomami World Tour in Bogota.

Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images

Today we have a special drop from our friends at Alt.Latino! The show just welcomed Anamaria Sayre as a new co-host alongside Felix Contreras. In this conversation, Anamaria chats with Spanish musician Rosalía about her recent album Motomami, how she uses the album to play in different genres, and why she embraces change.

This episode was originally produced by Alt.Latino from NPR Music. Additional production and editing were done by Liam McBain and Kitty Eisele.