Presenting Alt.Latino: Rosalía on what makes a 'Motomami'

Today we have a special drop from our friends at Alt.Latino! The show just welcomed Anamaria Sayre as a new co-host alongside Felix Contreras. In this conversation, Anamaria chats with Spanish musician Rosalía about her recent album Motomami, how she uses the album to play in different genres, and why she embraces change.

This episode was originally produced by Alt.Latino from NPR Music. Additional production and editing were done by Liam McBain and Kitty Eisele.