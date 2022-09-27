How Lalese Stamps became a ceramics celebrity

New mugs just dropped! Lolly Lolly Ceramics, founded by Lalese Stamps, has some of the most coveted ceramics on the internet. The only way to get these exclusive creations is through coordinated online drops; think Supreme, but instead of overpriced clothing you get the coolest drinkware you've ever owned. We had to talk to Stamps about these drops, and how she became a ceramics celebrity.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Emma Choi: Can you describe the energy of what it's like a couple of minutes before you hit that release button for the customer?

Lalese Stamps: I know from experience of people telling us that it is a bit of a rush, and I think that during the pandemic it was a healthy distraction. On our end as a business, it is really fun because we get to follow the sales on Shopify. So we're watching the back end, this big map of the US and you know where the sales are happening, where people are populating all across the country.

I'm imagining like with the NASA Houston room of you guys like having popcorn and watching the map light up.

Totally.

Something that's really cool, too, is that you've been making mugs for Trevor Noah. How did that happen?

So the Trevor Noah [production] team, they reached out. Trevor Noah drinks out of a mug every night on the show, which actually you never actually see them drinking from it. They just have it with them on stage.

How do you make a mug that you know will look good on TV? Do you like, give it a nose job and then put on makeup?

You know, that's a great question because that was one of the things I was concerned about with the lighting and everything. We put a clear, glossy stamp on the outside that had the Trevor Noah Daily Show logo. I was really concerned that you wouldn't be able to see that because it's black on black, but it actually showed up really beautifully. And, you know, the producers, they do their due diligence and they send lighting and pictures and it helps to get a better understanding.

Well, if you're up for it, we have a game we want to play with you! We're going to test the limits of physics and play a game called Handle It! We're going to give you a list of some special contestants we've created and you tell us what kind of handle you would give their mug.

A raccoon, Handle It!

I feel like they love trash, so I would try to make it as trashy as I could in some way.

Yeah! Ok, My dad, when his arms are full of groceries- Handle It!

I would put something where he can grab it with his mouth or can grab it with his toes.

There we go. How about a millipede? Handle It!

Well [it would] definitely be tiny, like lots of little mini handles.

I love that. How would a teeny tiny baby with the hands of a fully grown man? Handle It!

Well, clearly, it would have to be a small vessel with big handles.

Okay, reverse. A fully grown man with the hands of a teeny tiny baby, Handle It!

It would be like a teeny, tiny little handle. And then just a big vessel!

Yeah, absolutely. And sell them as a pair! That's great. Well, thank you so much. Oh, my gosh. It was so fun to talk. And thank you for sharing all things mugs with us!

Yeah, thanks for having me. Emma, this is great.

This is an excerpt from the latest episode of Everyone & Their Mom, a new show from Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me! Follow us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or listen on NPR One, and you can find us on Instagram.