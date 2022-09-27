'Los Espookys' creator Julio Torres explains his fascination with Barbie dream houses

Julio Torres has always been as much a designer as a writer. He convinced his family in El Salvador to pay for sending him to New York. And once there became a comedian, a writer for Saturday Night Live, and now the creator, writer and star of Los Espookys, an indescribably delightful TV show now starting its second season on HBO.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Peter Sagal: So anybody who's watched your skits on SNL or your comedy special knows you are obsessed with design and objects. Has that always been true? Did your dolls come to life when you were a small child?

Julio Torres: Yeah. I mean, I played with Barbies a lot when I was a kid. I always had these ideas for Barbie houses and then my mom would help me make them out of cardboard because I always wanted very specific window shapes and very specific door shapes.

Right. And now, as you may know, they make houses for Barbie.

Yeah, but no. I don't know why Barbie architecture is always so, like, sexy. It's always these heart-shaped tubs. And, like, sexy little elevators. And I'm like, no. My gals have no time for that.

What were your Barbies doing rather than romancing Ken in the heart-shaped tubs?

I think I mean, in my mind, the cardboard houses were very bare bones New York lofts.

Kind of bleak in a way.

Well, very industrial, very meatpacking kind of gals.

There's a sketch you wrote for Saturday Night Live about Barbie's Instagram feed in which three people, especially a character played by Donald Glover, pitched captions for Barbie's Instagram feed. And Donald Glover's captions are incredibly dramatic interior monologues about Barbie having basically an ongoing existential crisis.

Yeah.

And I'm assuming that's what you did with your Barbies.

Well, there were definitely times where I played the Barbies as if they were slowly realizing they were dolls.

What happened? Like, the Barbie was like living in a dream house and it looked around and said, "What am I doing? I'm a doll."

Yeah, basically.

I am so amazed that some of your sketches for Saturday Night Live got on the air because they're so specific, which makes them brilliant. Also, "Wells for Boys" is kind of amazing. I'm wondering, did you come up with anything for them that was just just too weird for them to broadcast?

I don't think too weird, but definitely not funny. I definitely wrote a lot of like, "Huh, that's interesting. Is it comedy? Probably not."

Can you remember any of the examples of the ones they just didn't like that you loved?

I remember this one where a woman was throwing a dinner party and she kept getting headaches because she could hear the sound of silver.

The sound of silver? You mean like silverware or the metal silver?

Like all of it. And it was giving her headaches. And it was definitely more eerie and cinematic than it was... funny.

Although headaches usually in my experience, comedy gold. Am I right guys?

It's definitely very internal.

So let's talk about your show Los Espookys, which just started its second season. This is a true story, on our staff at Wait Wait, we have a number of people, including myself, who love the show and some people who haven't watched it. There's nobody in between. And those of us who love the show, we're trying to explain what it is to those who hadn't seen it, and we all failed. We just couldn't do it. So can you explain what Los Espookys is?

Los Espookys is a half-hour television show. It is about a group of friends in a made-up Latin American country who create false, supernatural and horror experiences. But in their world, supernatural things also happen naturally and none of it is troublesome to anyone.

Nobody ever stops and goes "Wait a minute, something just actual supernatural just happened." They just go about their day.

So for example, like the very, very first episode of the show, a priest hires them to orchestrate a fake exorcism so that he can show off to the other priests. But also, my character can speak to the moon, and that has nothing to do with anything.

When you pitched this to HBO, did they have any questions or were they like, "Okay. Sounds good."

You know, HBO is sort of like, in my experience, they're sort of like a cool aunt that is just sort of like, "As long as you're happy and you seem healthy," they're like, "I don't want to, I don't want to pry."

