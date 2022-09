Vote on so-called referendum likely to pave way for Russia to annex Ukrainian land Voting is done for the so-called referendums in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. Preliminary results show a landslide victory for Moscow. Ukraine and its allies have dismissed the voting as a sham.

