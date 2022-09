Half of Peru's population is food insecure No country in South America has been hit harder by the global cost of living crisis than Peru, where half the population is now suffering from food insecurity as a result of rising prices.

Latin America Half of Peru's population is food insecure Half of Peru's population is food insecure Listen · 3:01 3:01 No country in South America has been hit harder by the global cost of living crisis than Peru, where half the population is now suffering from food insecurity as a result of rising prices. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor