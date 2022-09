Hundreds of thousands of people in Puerto Rico still have no electricity Nine days after Hurricane Fiona, hundreds of thousands in Puerto Rico still lack electricity. Mayors are calling on retired electrical workers, despite threats legal from the private electric utility.

Weather Hundreds of thousands of people in Puerto Rico still have no electricity Hundreds of thousands of people in Puerto Rico still have no electricity Listen · 4:15 4:15 Nine days after Hurricane Fiona, hundreds of thousands in Puerto Rico still lack electricity. Mayors are calling on retired electrical workers, despite threats legal from the private electric utility. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor