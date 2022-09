How ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's funeral may impact Japan's current administration Japan held a rare state funeral for ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July. It could impact on the country's administration, as it grapples with political and economic challenges.

Asia