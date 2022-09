Brandon Kyle Goodman embraces their authentic self in new book NPR's Ailsa Chang chats with Brandon Kyle Goodman about their new book You Gotta Be You: How to Embrace This Messy Life and Step Into Who You Really Are.

Author Interviews Brandon Kyle Goodman embraces their authentic self in new book Brandon Kyle Goodman embraces their authentic self in new book Listen · 8:01 8:01 NPR's Ailsa Chang chats with Brandon Kyle Goodman about their new book You Gotta Be You: How to Embrace This Messy Life and Step Into Who You Really Are. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor