President Biden has set an ambitious goal of ending hunger in America by 2030 For the first time in 50 years, the White House will host a conference on hunger. On the agenda: ideas like expanding school lunch programs and updating nutrition labels.

Politics President Biden has set an ambitious goal of ending hunger in America by 2030 President Biden has set an ambitious goal of ending hunger in America by 2030 Listen · 4:12 4:12 For the first time in 50 years, the White House will host a conference on hunger. On the agenda: ideas like expanding school lunch programs and updating nutrition labels. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor