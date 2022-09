Florida residents are being urged to heed evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian nears Millions of Floridians are under evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Ian's expected arrival. The storm has gotten bigger and forecasters believe it will come ashore between Tampa and Fort Myers.

Weather Florida residents are being urged to heed evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian nears Florida residents are being urged to heed evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian nears Listen · 3:27 3:27 Millions of Floridians are under evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Ian's expected arrival. The storm has gotten bigger and forecasters believe it will come ashore between Tampa and Fort Myers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor