Jan. 6 panel postpones public hearing due to Hurricane Ian Jan. 6 panel postpones public hearing due to Hurricane Ian Listen · 4:29 4:29 The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has postponed its latest public hearing because of Hurricane Ian. The session had been set for Wednesday afternoon.