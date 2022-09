Wrongful convictions disproportionately affect Black Americans, report shows The Exonerations Report has some disturbing numbers on the rate of exonerations. Black people represent 13.6% of the population, but account for 53% of 3,200 exonerations in the Registry as of Aug. 8.

