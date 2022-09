The death of a boy fractures a family in Namwali Serpell's 2nd novel 'The Furrows' NPR's Juana Summers talks with Namwali Serpell about her new novel — The Furrows: An Elegy.

Author Interviews The death of a boy fractures a family in Namwali Serpell's 2nd novel 'The Furrows' The death of a boy fractures a family in Namwali Serpell's 2nd novel 'The Furrows' Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers talks with Namwali Serpell about her new novel — The Furrows: An Elegy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor