After knocking out Cuba's power grid, Hurricane Ian takes aim at Florida

Nearing the Florida Gulf Coast, Hurricane Ian is now a Category 4 storm. Forecasters call it an extremely dangerous storm with the potential for catastrophic winds and a life-threatening storm surge.