Politics White House hosts summit with leaders of Pacific Island nations White House hosts summit with leaders of Pacific Island nations Listen · 2:17 2:17 President Biden is rolling out the red carpet for leaders from Pacific Island nations, a recognition of the influence that China has had in the region as the U.S. tries to up its game.